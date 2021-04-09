McShane to Build 285-Unit Apartment Project at Naperville’s CityGate Centre

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Lincoln Property Co. and Calamos Real Estate have selected McShane Construction Co. to build a 285-unit luxury apartment project at CityGate Centre in Naperville, a western suburb of Chicago. Known as Lincoln at CityGate, the four-story project will include a 430-space parking garage and a shell for a 37,893-square-foot rooftop event center. Residents will have access to amenities such as a lounge, library, fitness and yoga rooms, bike lounge, storage, dog spa and pool area. Completion is slated for February 2023. CallisonRTKL is the architect. CityGate Centre is home to a hotel, office space and bars and restaurants.