Lock Lane Apartments will consist of 289 apartment units and 20 townhome-style units. (Rendering courtesy of Potter Lawson)
McShane to Build 309-Unit Multifamily Development Near Downtown Madison, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. will build Lock Lane Apartments, a 309-unit apartment complex in Madison. Vermilion Development is the developer. Located on an 8.5-acre site adjacent to Tenney Park, the development will consist of two five-story buildings with 289 apartment units and three two-story townhome buildings with 20 units. There will also be a two-level parking garage. Amenities will include green roof areas, fitness centers, clubrooms, coworking spaces, conference rooms, community gardens and a fenced dog run. JLL arranged equity capital through Quartz Lake Capital and Clarion Partners. CIBC is providing construction financing. Potter Lawson is the project architect.

