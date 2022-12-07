REBusinessOnline

McShane to Build 32-Unit Supportive Living Community for Adults with Autism in Grafton, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Woodside Prairie includes supportive living buildings and townhomes.

GRAFTON, WIS. — McShane is building Woodside Prairie, a 32-unit supportive living community for adults with autism in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee. Impact Seven is the developer. The project incorporates four supportive living buildings as well as two townhomes. Additionally, a 3,700-square-foot activity building will contain a community kitchen, craft space, computer center and fitness area. Completion is scheduled for October 2023. New Horizon Ventures is the architect.

