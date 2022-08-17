McShane to Build 47-Unit Affordable Housing Adaptive Reuse Project in Aurora, Illinois

Pictured is the Mary A. Todd School, which dates back to the early 1900s and will be redeveloped into 11 apartment units and a health clinic.

AURORA, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. will build Fox Valley Apartments, a 47-unit affordable housing adaptive reuse project in Aurora. McShane will redevelop two historic schools and construct one new building. Housing For All LLC, Visionary Ventures, Cordogan Clark & Associates and JTE Real Estate Services make up the development team.

The 25,000-square-foot Mary A. Todd School will be transformed into 11 apartment units and a health clinic for low-income families. The building was originally constructed in the early 1900s and most recently used for West Aurora School District’s early childhood programs until 2019. The 39,000-square-foot Lincoln Elementary School will be transformed into 14 apartment units. Originally constructed in the late 1800s, the school has sat vacant since 2007. The ground-up building will rise two stories with 22 units.

At least 30 percent of the units will be reserved for renters who earn up to 30 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a common laundry room, community room, computer lab and tenant storage. Completion is slated for October 2023.