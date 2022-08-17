REBusinessOnline

McShane to Build 47-Unit Affordable Housing Adaptive Reuse Project in Aurora, Illinois

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the Mary A. Todd School, which dates back to the early 1900s and will be redeveloped into 11 apartment units and a health clinic.

AURORA, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. will build Fox Valley Apartments, a 47-unit affordable housing adaptive reuse project in Aurora. McShane will redevelop two historic schools and construct one new building. Housing For All LLC, Visionary Ventures, Cordogan Clark & Associates and JTE Real Estate Services make up the development team.

The 25,000-square-foot Mary A. Todd School will be transformed into 11 apartment units and a health clinic for low-income families. The building was originally constructed in the early 1900s and most recently used for West Aurora School District’s early childhood programs until 2019. The 39,000-square-foot Lincoln Elementary School will be transformed into 14 apartment units. Originally constructed in the late 1800s, the school has sat vacant since 2007. The ground-up building will rise two stories with 22 units.

At least 30 percent of the units will be reserved for renters who earn up to 30 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a common laundry room, community room, computer lab and tenant storage. Completion is slated for October 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  