McShane to Build 60-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. will build Canyons, a 60-unit affordable housing community in Madison. Lincoln Avenue Communities is the developer. The four-story project will be constructed atop a concrete parking garage. The property will feature 3,750 square feet of amenity space, including a fitness center, laundry room, mail room and clubroom. The project is designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes Gold Certification and EnergyStar Multifamily Certification with a solar panel system on the roof to offset electricity costs for the common areas. Completion is slated for June 2025. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the project architect.