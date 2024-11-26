Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Azura Mukwonago will feature two assisted living buildings and one memory care building. (Rendering courtesy of EUA)
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilySeniors HousingWisconsin

McShane to Build 72-Unit Senior Living Community in Mukwonago, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MUKWONAGO, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. will build Azura Mukwonago, a three-building senior living community with 72 units in Mukwonago, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Azura Living is developing the assisted living and memory care property. In addition to dining rooms, kitchens, community rooms and sunrooms, residents will have access to a fitness area, spa and salon. Outside, residents will be able to enjoy a community garden, walking paths, putting greens, bocce ball courts and courtyard amenities. Completion is slated for December 2025. EUA is the architect.

