McShane to Build 76-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Volker Development has selected McShane Construction Co. to build Kelly Station, a 76-unit affordable housing community in Madison. The project marks Fond Du Lac, Wis.-based Volker’s first in Dane County and its 27th development in Wisconsin. Kelly Station will feature a five-story, podium-style building with four stories of wood framing atop an above-grade precast parking garage. Amenities will include a second-floor roof amenity plaza, fifth-floor clubroom and rooftop deck, a fitness center, community room and local community service organization suite. The property will also feature an onsite Madison BCycle station.

The project was designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes certification. A rooftop solar array will help offset electricity usage in the building’s common area and a “blue roof” system, an advanced stormwater management solution, will help reduce runoff. Completion is slated for October 2026. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the architect of record.