Thursday, July 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Kelly Station is slated for completion in October 2026.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

McShane to Build 76-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Madison, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS. — Volker Development has selected McShane Construction Co. to build Kelly Station, a 76-unit affordable housing community in Madison. The project marks Fond Du Lac, Wis.-based Volker’s first in Dane County and its 27th development in Wisconsin. Kelly Station will feature a five-story, podium-style building with four stories of wood framing atop an above-grade precast parking garage. Amenities will include a second-floor roof amenity plaza, fifth-floor clubroom and rooftop deck, a fitness center, community room and local community service organization suite. The property will also feature an onsite Madison BCycle station.

The project was designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes certification. A rooftop solar array will help offset electricity usage in the building’s common area and a “blue roof” system, an advanced stormwater management solution, will help reduce runoff. Completion is slated for October 2026. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the architect of record.

You may also like

ComPsych Relocates Global Headquarters to Prudential Plaza in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 156-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Largo Capital Arranges $41.8M Construction Loan for Upstate...

EYA Buys Vacant Shopping Center in Metro D.C.,...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 87,790 SF Medical Office...

Dole Food Selects Swinerton to Build-Out New U.S....

Smart Design, Outdoor Spaces and Sustainability Help Reimagine...

Meta Housing Corp. Sells Coventry Court Seniors Housing...