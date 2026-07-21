McShane to Build 93-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Lincoln Avenue Communities has selected McShane Construction Co. to build Timberline Terrace, a 93-unit affordable housing community in Madison. The podium-style building will feature five wood-framed stories atop a below-grade precast garage. Timberline Terrace will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with one to two bathrooms. Amenities will include a 4,000-square-foot plaza with a playground and grill stations, as well as a playroom, community room, lounge, community service space and fitness area.

The development is designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes Gold Zero certification and will incorporate a solar array on the roof, high-efficiency heat pumps and upgraded performance windows. Completion is slated for fall 2027. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the architect, and The Sigma Group is the civil engineer.