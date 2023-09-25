Monday, September 25, 2023
Phase II of of Ashley at Scholars Landing will comprise three- and four-story buildings spanning 212 affordable housing and market-rate apartments.
McShane to Build Second Phase of Ashley at Scholars Landing Mixed-Income Apartments in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — McShane Construction Co. plans to build the second phase of Ashley at Scholars Landing, a mixed-income apartment development located at 680 Atlanta Student Movement Blvd. in Atlanta. The developer is The Integral Group. Phase II will comprise three- and four-story buildings spanning 212 affordable housing and market-rate apartments, as well as a clubroom, fitness center, micro-offices and an activity space. Designed by JHP Architecture, Ashley at Scholars Landing II is set for completion in July 2025. Phase I comprised 135 apartments and opened in 2020.

