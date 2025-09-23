McShane to Construct 174,367 SF Manufacturing Build-to-Suit Project in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. will build a 174,367-square-foot manufacturing build-to-suit project in Kenosha. The undisclosed tenant will utilize the space for manufacturing and warehousing metal products. Positioned on an 86-acre site, the precast building will include 77,100 square feet of manufacturing space and 52,500 square feet of warehouse space with a clear height of 40 feet, 10 truck docks and four drive-in doors. The building will also feature 9,000 square feet of office space and 171 parking stalls. As part of the project, McShane will build a bridge, bringing railroad tracks to the site. Completion is slated for June 2026. Harris Architects Inc. is the project architect.