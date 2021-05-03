REBusinessOnline

McShane to Construct 302-Unit Apartment Community in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Hackney House Apartments at Pabst Farms will include 302 units across 20 garden-style and townhome buildings.

OCONOMOWOC, WIS. — Developer Mandel Group has selected McShane Construction Co. to build Hackney House Apartments at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc, about 35 miles west of Milwaukee. The apartment community will include 302 units across 20 garden-style and townhome buildings. Amenities will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, grill area, dog wash and bike storage. HUD 221(d)(4) financing will be used to finance the project. Completion is slated for April 2023. BSB Design is the architect.

