McShane to Construct Three-Building Spec Industrial Development in Melrose Park

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Industry Center at Melrose Park will total 651,617 square feet.

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. will build Industry Center at Melrose Park, a three-building, speculative industrial development in suburban Chicago. LBA Logistics is the developer. The project will total 651,617 square feet. Building I will span 130,200 square feet with a clear height of 36 feet, up to 37 truck docks, two drive-in doors, 44 trailer stalls and 151 parking spaces. Building 2 will total 350,248 square feet with a clear height of 36 feet, up to 72 truck docks, two drive-in doors, 142 trailer stalls and 251 parking spaces. Building 3 will provide 171,169 square feet with a clear height of 36 feet, up to 43 truck docks, two drive-in doors, 83 trailer stalls and 215 parking spaces. McShane demolished an existing building on the site. Harris Architects is the project architect. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

