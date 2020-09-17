REBusinessOnline

McShane, UJAMAA Complete Construction of Mixed-Income Apartment Community in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Known as 4400 Grove, the project rises four stories with 84 units. (Photo courtesy of balloggphoto.com)

CHICAGO — McShane Construction Co. and UJAMAA Construction have completed 4400 Grove, an 84-unit apartment complex in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Brinshore Development and the Michaels Organization are the developers for the four-story project, which features commercial space on the ground floor. Of the property’s 84 units, 21 are reserved for Chicago Housing Authority residents, 38 are affordable at 60 percent of the area median income and 25 are market rate. Amenities include a lounge, bike room, fitness center, mailroom and conference rooms. Pappageorge Haymes Partners was the architect.

