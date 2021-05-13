REBusinessOnline

McWane Inc. Signs 66,961 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — McWane Inc., an Alabama-based manufacturer of iron water works and plumbing products, has signed a 66,961-square-foot industrial lease at 1201 Avenue S in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 5.4 acres in 1997, totals approximately 116,000 square feet and features 24-foot clear heights. Art Leichner and Andrew Crites of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the landlord, an entity doing business as TAF Dallas Industrial Portfolio LP.

