McWhinney Nears Completion of 31-Story Hyatt-Branded Hotel in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

The Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin hotel is set to open on Feb. 1, 2023.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Colorado-based developer McWhinney is nearing completion of the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, a 31-story hotel that will be located at 721 Congress Ave. in downtown Austin. Designed by Nelsen Partners with interiors by UCO Studio, the hotel will comprise 246 rooms, including five suites, as well as 2,560 square feet of meeting and event space. Lastly, the hotel will house multiple food-and-beverage concepts, including a restaurant from chef Steve McHugh. The official opening is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023.