McWhinney, PGIM to Break Ground on FoundryLine Multifamily High-Rise in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

Slated for completion in mid-2023, FoundryLine in Denver will feature 348 apartments and 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

DENVER — A joint venture between McWhinney and PGIM Real Estate will break ground this month on FoundryLine, an apartment community in Denver. Completion of the 17-story project is slated for mid-2023.

Situated in Denver’s River North Arts District, FoundryLine will feature 348 apartments ranging from studio units to three-bedroom layouts and top-floor penthouses, with 30 units dedicated as attainable homes for qualifying residents who meet City of Denver income requirements.

Located adjacent to the Regional Transportation District’s 38th & Blake A-Line commuter rail station, the transit-oriented property will also feature a rooftop pool; a curated art collection; sky terrace lounge with a kitchen and indoor/outdoor fireplace; a fitness center with an infrared sauna and steam room; coworking and indoor/outdoor lounge spaces; a dog run; on-site parking; fobbed access control; and Wi-Fi in the common areas.

FoundryLine will also offer 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space and a 282-car parking garage.

The project team includes Hensel Phelps as general contractor, AvroKO, Craine Architecture, Dig Studio Office of Architecture and Denver-based Group 14 Engineering.

Brady O’Donnell and Jimm Haug of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance secured construction financing for the project on behalf of the joint venture.