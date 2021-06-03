REBusinessOnline

McWhinney, Prism Places Acquire 662,000 SF Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — A joint venture between Colorado-based McWhinney and Los Angeles-based Prism Places has purchased Foothills, a retail property located on 63 acres at 215 Foothills Parkway in midtown Fort Collins.

Totaling 662,000 square feet, the property includes a 128,000-square-foot Macy’s department store and originally opened as Foothills Fashion Mall in 1973. The acquisition includes all of the mall’s assets and buildings with the exception of the parking structure and surface parking fields, which the Foothills Metro District owns, and the Foothills Activity Center, which the City of Fort Collins owns.

Prism will take over as the mall’s property manager. McWhinney already owns and operates the adjacent 405-unit Cycle Apartments property.

