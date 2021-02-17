MD Energy Provides $3M CPACE Loan for Former Printing Facility Conversion in Baltimore County

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, Maryland, Self-Storage, Southeast

The former Port City Press printing facility in Pikesville, Md., will be reimagined as a self-storage and industrial campus.

PIKESVILLE, MD. — MD Energy Advisors has provided a $3 million commercial property-assessed clean energy (CPACE) loan to Garver Development Group to fund renovations to the former Port City Press printing facility in Baltimore County. The 177,000-square-foot property is located at 1323 Greenwood Road in Pikesville. Garver Development acquired the facility in 2020. The former owner, a Pennsylvania-based entity doing business as 1323 Greenwood LLC, closed the plant in early 2018 and the site has remained vacant.

CPACE is a financing structure in which building owners borrow money for energy efficiency, renewable energy, or other projects and make repayments via an assessment on their property tax bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. CPACE loans are non-recourse debt products on a 20- to 25-year term and amortization schedule and feature a fixed interest rate routinely under 6 percent.

Garver Development plans to convert approximately two-thirds of the building into a use that will support self-storage under the Self Storage Plus brand, as well as storage options for cars and small recreational vehicles. The balance of the space, representing approximately 32,000 square feet, will be transformed into an area that can be used for various light industrial and warehouse applications. The firm is also planning to construct approximately 15,000 square feet of drive-up storage units on a large existing parking lot.

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD Energy Advisors is an energy management, marketing and efficiency firm. Steven Cornblatt, Jared Engel, Coleman Tirone and Peter Coe of Trout Daniel & Associates are overseeing the leasing and marketing for the project.