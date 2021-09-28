REBusinessOnline

MD7 Signs 25,000 SF Office Lease at One Bethany West in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — MD7, a provider of mobile infrastructure consulting services, has signed a 25,000-square-foot office lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The firm is relocating its headquarters from San Diego to One Bethany West, which is located on the 17-acre Watters Creek campus. The move is expected to bring about 200 new jobs and $6.8 million in capital investment to the regional economy.

