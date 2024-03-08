Friday, March 8, 2024
American Refrigerator Supplies occupies the 114,907-square-foot industrial facility at 2632 E. Chambers St. in Phoenix.
MDC Realty Advisors Acquires 114,907 SF Industrial Facility in Phoenix for $24.3M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Canada-based MDC Realty Advisors has purchased an industrial property located at 2632 E. Chambers St. in Phoenix. American Refrigerator Supplies sold the asset for $24.3 million. In conjunction with the acquisition, the seller signed a long-term lease for the Class A facility.

Situated on seven acres, the 114,907-square-foot building features 28-foot clear heights, 30,500 square feet of office space and immediate access to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, SR-143 and Interstate 10.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Rapine of Cushman & Wakefield’s private capital group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

