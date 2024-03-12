Tuesday, March 12, 2024
JLL-2632-E-Chambers-St-Phoenix-AZ
Located at 2632 E. Chambers St. in Phoenix, the 114,907-square-foot industrial property features six dock doors, six drive-in doors and 131 parking spaces.
MDC Realty Advisors, Mancal Properties Receive $12.5M Acquisition Loan for Warehouse in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — MDC Realty Advisors and Mancal Properties have received $12.5 million in acquisition financing for the purchase of 2632 E. Chambers St., an industrial warehouse in Phoenix.

The 114,907-square-foot asset features 28-foot clear heights, six dock doors, six drive-in doors and 131 parking spaces. The current tenant inked a long-term lease as part of the transaction and will continue its longstanding history at the property, which is situated in the Sky Harbor Airport market.

Will Haass and Eric Tupler of JLL Capital Markets secured the interest-only, fixed-rate loan from a correspondent insurance company for the borrower.

