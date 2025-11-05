MDH Partners Acquires 1.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Southeast, Midwest for $165M

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has purchased a six-property, 1.5 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in the Southeast and Midwest for $165 million. JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The portfolio has an average vintage of 2017, an average clear height of 33 feet and 6.9 years of weighted average lease term remaining, with each property fully leased to a single tenant.

The assets include a 69,679-square-foot property in Miami leased to Compass Group USA; a 552,700-square-foot property in Jacksonville leased to Margo Garden Products; a 246,920-square-foot property in Atlanta leased to SupplyOne; a 235,013-square-foot facility in Louisville leased to ICS AmerisourceBergen; a 68,388-square-foot property in Cincinnati leased to GE Aerospace; and a 302,880-square-foot facility in Columbus leased to Hims.