REBusinessOnline

MDH Partners Acquires 158,886 SF Industrial Facility in Upstate South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired 301 Grove Reserve, a 158,886-square-foot industrial building in Piedmont, about 12.5 miles from Greenville. Joe DeHaven served as the acquisition lead for MDH Partners. Clay Williams and Grice Hunt of NAI Global represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Built in 2021, 301 Grove Reserve is fully leased to an undisclosed pharmaceutical company that uses the facility to distribute cosmetic and pharmaceutical goods across the country.

Situated in the Upstate’s I-85 West submarket, 301 Grove Reserve is located off Grove Reserve Parkway and is located only 16 miles southwest of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and 22 miles southwest of Inland Port Greer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  