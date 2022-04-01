MDH Partners Acquires 158,886 SF Industrial Facility in Upstate South Carolina

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired 301 Grove Reserve, a 158,886-square-foot industrial building in Piedmont, about 12.5 miles from Greenville. Joe DeHaven served as the acquisition lead for MDH Partners. Clay Williams and Grice Hunt of NAI Global represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Built in 2021, 301 Grove Reserve is fully leased to an undisclosed pharmaceutical company that uses the facility to distribute cosmetic and pharmaceutical goods across the country.

Situated in the Upstate’s I-85 West submarket, 301 Grove Reserve is located off Grove Reserve Parkway and is located only 16 miles southwest of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and 22 miles southwest of Inland Port Greer.