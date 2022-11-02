MDH Partners Acquires 182,000 SF Chesapeake Industrial Park in Hampton Roads

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

Chesapeake Industrial Park was fully leased at the time of sale. The property is MDH Partners' second investment in Virginia this year.

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — MDH Partners has acquired Chesapeake Industrial Park, a two-building, 182,000-square-foot industrial property located at 3804 and 3808 Cook Blvd. in Chesapeake. This is Atlanta-based MDH’s second Virginia purchase this year, following the purchase of AeroFarms Danville in May. Chamie Burroughs and Ricky Anderson of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Joe DeHaven and Makenna Barbara served as the acquisition leads for MDH Partners. The sales price was not disclosed. The park’s two 90,000-square-foot facilities were fully leased at the time of sale and feature 30-foot clear heights and 23 dock-high doors.