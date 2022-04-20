REBusinessOnline

MDH Partners Acquires 208,000 SF Industrial Property in Bradenton, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

301 Corporate Center

Built in 2022, 301 Corporate Center is situated on 16 acres and features two 104,000-square-foot buildings available for lease.

BRADENTON, FLA. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired 301 Corporate Center, a two-building, 208,000-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton. Joe DeHaven served as the acquisition lead for MDH Partners. John Dunphy of JLL represented the seller and developer, Peak Development, in the transaction. JLL will handle the leasing and property management assignment at the property.

Built in 2022, 301 Corporate Center is situated on 16 acres and features two 104,000-square-foot buildings available for lease. Amenities include ESFR sprinkler systems, clear heights of 32 feet, 30 exterior dock doors, 375 parking spaces and access to a 175-foot shared truck court. The property is situated close to Tampa International Airport, as well as Interstates 75 and 275.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  