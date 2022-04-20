MDH Partners Acquires 208,000 SF Industrial Property in Bradenton, Florida

BRADENTON, FLA. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired 301 Corporate Center, a two-building, 208,000-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton. Joe DeHaven served as the acquisition lead for MDH Partners. John Dunphy of JLL represented the seller and developer, Peak Development, in the transaction. JLL will handle the leasing and property management assignment at the property.

Built in 2022, 301 Corporate Center is situated on 16 acres and features two 104,000-square-foot buildings available for lease. Amenities include ESFR sprinkler systems, clear heights of 32 feet, 30 exterior dock doors, 375 parking spaces and access to a 175-foot shared truck court. The property is situated close to Tampa International Airport, as well as Interstates 75 and 275.