MDH Partners Acquires 247,000 SF Warehouse in Noblesville, Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — MDH Partners has acquired Washington Business Park 2, a 247,000-square-foot warehouse completed this year in the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville. Patch Development was the seller. MDH previously purchased Washington Business Park 1 in October 2022. Both buildings are located within the 142-acre Washington Business Park. Houston Hawley represented MDH on an internal basis. Bryan Poynter and Ryan Baker of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale. MDH’s footprint in Indiana now totals more than 1.4 million square feet.