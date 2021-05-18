REBusinessOnline

MDH Partners Acquires 390,000 SF Industrial Property Near Scranton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

MDH Partners plans to expand its new facility near Scranton by 160,000 square feet.

GOULDSBORO, PA. — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired a 390,000-square-foot industrial property in Gouldsboro, located outside of Scranton. Built in 2002, the property was fully leased to Broadrange Logistics at the time of sale. Building features include a clear height of 30 feet, 42 dock doors, 130-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. The new ownership plans to expand the property by 160,000 square feet, with construction set to begin in the first quarter of next year. The seller was Exeter Property Group. Nick Murphy of Eastdil Secured brokered the deal.

