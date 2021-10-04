MDH Partners Acquires 48,975 SF Industrial Building in Atlanta’s Upper Westside

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

ATLANTA — MDH Partners has acquired 1500 Marietta Blvd., a 48,975-square-foot industrial building located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The transaction is a sale-leaseback deal with the tenant, Ideation. The sales price was not disclosed.

Ideation, a wholesale bakery based in Atlanta that was previously known as H&F Bread Co. signed a three-year lease with MDH at the Class B, infill industrial facility. The property is located close to Interstate 75 and the Interstate 285 loop. The facility also sits adjacent to Tilford Yard, where TPA Group is set to develop 77 acres on behalf of Amazon, including a 220,000-square-foot delivery station.

Ideation provides research, development, manufacturing and packaging solutions for restaurants, hotels, grocers and caterers. MDH Partners is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company.