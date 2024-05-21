Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Loop-375-Industrial-El-Paso
Loop 375 Industrial in El Paso totals 554,960 square feet across three buildings.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

MDH Partners Acquires 554,960 SF Industrial Property in El Paso

by Taylor Williams

EL PASO, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired Loop 375 Industrial, a 554,960-square-foot property in El Paso. The 36.7-acre development is located at the northeast corner of Amesbury Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard and consists of three buildings, two of which span 107,943 square feet. The third building totals 339,074 square feet. Loop 375 Industrial features clear heights of 32 to 36 feet, a total of 191 dock doors and parking for 230 cars. Bret Felberg and Jeff Morris of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Georga Rowe led the acquisition for MDH Partners. Building 1 is fully leased, as is roughly 200,000 square feet in Building 3. CBRE leases the property.

You may also like

McNair Interests Begins Leasing 221-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 68-Room Hotel...

Singer Equities Signs 15,294 SF Office Lease in...

Tangram Interiors Opens New Office in Lubbock

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 1.6 MSF Industrial Lease...

Northmarq Merges with Morrison Street Capital, Expands into...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 35-Unit Apartment Building in...

3650 REIT, JPMorgan Provide $62M Loan for Refinancing...

CAMCO Commercial Negotiates 17,022 SF Industrial Lease on...