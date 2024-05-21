MDH Partners Acquires 554,960 SF Industrial Property in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired Loop 375 Industrial, a 554,960-square-foot property in El Paso. The 36.7-acre development is located at the northeast corner of Amesbury Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard and consists of three buildings, two of which span 107,943 square feet. The third building totals 339,074 square feet. Loop 375 Industrial features clear heights of 32 to 36 feet, a total of 191 dock doors and parking for 230 cars. Bret Felberg and Jeff Morris of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Georga Rowe led the acquisition for MDH Partners. Building 1 is fully leased, as is roughly 200,000 square feet in Building 3. CBRE leases the property.