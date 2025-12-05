MDH Partners Acquires 563,343 SF Industrial Portfolio in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired a portfolio of nine industrial buildings totaling 563,343 square feet in northwest Houston. Two of the buildings are located at 7220 N. Sam Houston Parkway W, and the other seven buildings are located at 3403 N. Sam Houston Parkway W. The buildings were constructed between 2007 and 2013 and have an average suite size of 19,425 square feet. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 94 percent leased to 26 tenants. MDH Partners has tapped Stream Realty Partners as the new leasing agent. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.