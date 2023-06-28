MDH Partners Acquires 603,389 SF Industrial Facility in South Houston

HOUSTON — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired a 603,389-square-foot industrial facility in Houston. Completed in 2023, the facility is situated within the 36.9-acre, 3.3 million-square-foot South Belt Central Business Park on the city’s south side. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 442 cars and 196 trailers. Trent Agnew, Charles Strauss and Tom Weber with JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Georga Rowe represented MDH Partners on an internal basis.