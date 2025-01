LAREDO, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired a 70,000-square-foot industrial building in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. Completed in 2023, the building is located within North Laredo Industrial Park and features 27-foot clear heights, 35 overhead doors, 3,500 square feet of office space and parking for 50 cars and 73 trailers. Alfonso Jasso with Forum CRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The building was fully leased at the time of sale.