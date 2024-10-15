Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Cedar-Port-IKEA-Houston
Cedar Port IKEA is located within a 15,000-acre master-planned development in Baytown that is also home to major industrial users such as Walmart, General Electric and The Home Depot.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

MDH Partners Acquires 996,482 SF Distribution Center Leased to IKEA Near Port Houston

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired a 996,482-square-foot distribution center near Port Houston that is fully leased to Swedish furniture retailer IKEA. Completed in 2017, Cedar Port IKEA is a two-building complex located within Cedar Port Industrial Park, a 15,000-acre, master-planned development in Baytown. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinkler systems and ample car and trailer parking. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss and Lance Young of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

