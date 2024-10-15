MDH Partners Acquires 996,482 SF Distribution Center Leased to IKEA Near Port Houston

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired a 996,482-square-foot distribution center near Port Houston that is fully leased to Swedish furniture retailer IKEA. Completed in 2017, Cedar Port IKEA is a two-building complex located within Cedar Port Industrial Park, a 15,000-acre, master-planned development in Baytown. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinkler systems and ample car and trailer parking. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss and Lance Young of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.