MDH Partners Acquires Development Site in Ocala, Florida for 350,878 SF Industrial Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

OCALA, FLA. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired 28 acres of industrial land in Ocala, with plans to construct Ocala Logistics Center, a 350,878-square-foot Class-A, cross-dock distribution building. The seller and the sales price for the land were not disclosed.

Joe DeHaven served as the deal lead for MDH Partners. Clay Witherspoon with Avison Young represented the seller and will also lease the property on behalf of MDH. Peak Development Co. will act as the development manager for the project.

Situated on 27.9 acres of land, Ocala Logistics Center will feature 279 parking spaces, ESFR sprinkler systems and 36-foot clear heights. Located at the corner of NW 35th Street and NW 27th Avenue, the facility is located a half-mile from Interstate 75 and 25 miles north of the Florida Turnpike Junction.

The development of Ocala Logistics Center will increase MDH’s Florida footprint to over 1.5 million square feet.

