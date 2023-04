FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired Fort Worth Logistics Hub Building 1, a 670,914-square-foot industrial property for $67.5 million. Built on 39 acres in 2022, the building was fully leased to Samsung SDS America at the time of sale and features 36-foot clear heights and 245 parking spaces. Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Joe DeHaven negotiated the deal for MDH Partners on an internal basis.