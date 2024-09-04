MDH Partners Acquires Industrial Building in Middletown, Pennsylvania for $45.5M

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has purchased a 305,870-square-foot industrial building in Middletown, located on the southeastern outskirts of Harrisburg, for $45.5 million. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 50 dock doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. The building is leased to an undisclosed provider of e-commerce services. John Plower, John Huguenard, Ryan Cottone, Zach Maguire, Paul Torosian and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, Core5 Industrial Partners, which is also based in Atlanta, in the transaction.