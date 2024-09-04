Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Building-2-Core5-at-Middletown
Building 2 at Core5 at Middletown totals 305,870 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

MDH Partners Acquires Industrial Building in Middletown, Pennsylvania for $45.5M

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has purchased a 305,870-square-foot industrial building in Middletown, located on the southeastern outskirts of Harrisburg, for $45.5 million. The building features a clear height of 36 feet, 50 dock doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. The building is leased to an undisclosed provider of e-commerce services. John Plower, John Huguenard, Ryan Cottone, Zach Maguire, Paul Torosian and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, Core5 Industrial Partners, which is also based in Atlanta, in the transaction.

