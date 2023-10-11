Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Beltway Logistics Center features 40-foot clear heights, 172 trailer parking spots, 134 dock-high doors and 185-foot concrete truck courts.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

MDH Partners Acquires New 655,370 SF Industrial Building Near Savannah

by John Nelson

BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has purchased Beltway Logistics Center, a 655,370-square-foot industrial facility located in Bloomingdale, about 15 miles from the Port of Savannah. The seller, a joint venture led by TPA Group, recently delivered the property, which is situated less than one mile from I-16. Joe DeHaven led the acquisition process for MDH Partners on an internal basis. The sales price was not disclosed.

The cross-deck facility features 40-foot clear heights, 172 trailer parking spots, 134 dock-high doors, 185-foot concrete truck courts, 2,445 square feet of speculative office space and LED lighting in the warehouse. Notable neighbors of Beltway Logistics Center include Floor & Decor, FedEx and Arco Plastic.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Sells 254-Unit Broadstone Kendrick Apartments in...

Easterly Government Properties Buys Office Building in Anaheim,...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 376-Unit Stone Brook Apartments...

DC Blox Opens 125,000 SF Cable Landing Station...

JBM Brokers $102M Sale of ParkCrest Landings Apartments...

St. John Properties to Develop 165,000 SF Mixed-Use...

Pebb Capital Signs 136,852 SF of Leases at...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 239,610 SF Euless Town...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.6M Sale of Net-Leased...