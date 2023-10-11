MDH Partners Acquires New 655,370 SF Industrial Building Near Savannah

BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has purchased Beltway Logistics Center, a 655,370-square-foot industrial facility located in Bloomingdale, about 15 miles from the Port of Savannah. The seller, a joint venture led by TPA Group, recently delivered the property, which is situated less than one mile from I-16. Joe DeHaven led the acquisition process for MDH Partners on an internal basis. The sales price was not disclosed.

The cross-deck facility features 40-foot clear heights, 172 trailer parking spots, 134 dock-high doors, 185-foot concrete truck courts, 2,445 square feet of speculative office space and LED lighting in the warehouse. Notable neighbors of Beltway Logistics Center include Floor & Decor, FedEx and Arco Plastic.