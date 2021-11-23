MDH Partners Acquires Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 954,611 SF in Fort Worth

Everman Crossroads in Fort Worth totals 954,611 square feet. The property was built in 2021.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has acquired Everman Crossroads, a two-building industrial complex in Fort Worth totaling 954,611 square feet. The buildings were constructed on a combined 47 acres in 2021. Building 1 totals 310,292 square feet and includes 88 dock doors and 36-foot clear heights. Building 2 spans 644,319 square feet and features 182 dock doors and 40-foot clear heights. Pet food provider Purina occupies Building 1, and Building 2 is available for lease. JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Dallas-based Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate, in the transaction. Scott Moore of CBRE represented MDH Partners in conjunction with internal agent Georga Rowe.