MDH Partners Agrees to Acquire 554,960 SF Industrial Park in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Texas

Loop 375 Industrial in El Paso is located along US Highway 375, about three miles north of I-10, 14 miles east of the El Paso International Airport and 7.5 miles away from the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge.

EL PASO, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has entered into an agreement to acquire Loop 375 Industrial, a three-building, 554,960-square-foot development that is nearing completion in El Paso. The site spans 36.7 acres, and the development features 191 trailer parking spaces, 230 car parking spaces and clear heights of 32 to 36 feet. Bret Felberg and Jeff Morris of Colliers represented the seller and developer, Houston-based NIT Industrial, in the transaction. MDH Partners also provided NIT Industrial with mezzanine debt to complete construction. The financing is coterminous with the senior construction loan, which was provided by Veritex Community Bank. CBRE is leasing the development, which is scheduled to come on line this fall.