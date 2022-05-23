REBusinessOnline

MDH Partners Buys 78,490 SF Industrial Property in Suburban Chicago in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property is located at 5315 Dansher Road in Countryside, Ill.

COUNTRYSIDE, ILL. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MDH Partners has purchased a 78,490-square-foot industrial property in Countryside, about 18 miles southwest of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 5315 Dansher Road within Chicago’s North I-55 industrial submarket. Doug Pilcher of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and tenant, Sokol & Co., which is a food manufacturing company. Houston Hawley served as the acquisition lead for MDH.

