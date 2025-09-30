MDH Partners Buys Four-Building Industrial Park in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — MDH Partners has purchased Ontario Commerce Park II, a four-building, 133,400-square-foot industrial asset situated within California Commerce Center in Ontario. James Hwang of MDH Partners served as acquisition lead and Michael Hefner of Voit Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Divisible to up to 19 individual units, Ontario Commerce Park II consists of two buildings at 720 and 780 S. Milliken Ave. totaling 31,448 square feet and featuring grade-level loading and 16-foot warehouse clearance; and two buildings, totaling 101,952 square feet, at 740 and 760 S. Milliken Ave. with 25- to 26-foot warehouse clearance, dock-high loading and grade-level ramps. At the time of sale, the buildings were fully leased to nine tenants.