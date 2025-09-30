Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
720-780-S-Milliken-Ave-Ontario-CA
Situated within Ontario Commerce Park II, the two buildings at 720 and 780 S. Milliken Ave. offer a total of 31,448 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

MDH Partners Buys Four-Building Industrial Park in Ontario, California

by Amy Works

ONTARIO, CALIF. — MDH Partners has purchased Ontario Commerce Park II, a four-building, 133,400-square-foot industrial asset situated within California Commerce Center in Ontario. James Hwang of MDH Partners served as acquisition lead and Michael Hefner of Voit Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Divisible to up to 19 individual units, Ontario Commerce Park II consists of two buildings at 720 and 780 S. Milliken Ave. totaling 31,448 square feet and featuring grade-level loading and 16-foot warehouse clearance; and two buildings, totaling 101,952 square feet, at 740 and 760 S. Milliken Ave. with 25- to 26-foot warehouse clearance, dock-high loading and grade-level ramps. At the time of sale, the buildings were fully leased to nine tenants.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges Sale of 261-Unit River House Apartments...

Colliers Negotiates 48,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest...

LTC Properties Completes $40M Acquisition of Two Seniors...

Disney Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 157,818 SF...

Cain International Provides Updates on $10B One Beverly...

JLL Secures $102.4M in Construction Financing for Otay...

BISON Partners, PCCP Receive $29M in Financing for...

CBRE Arranges $6.4M Sale of Las Vegas Office...

Berkadia Arranges Sales of Three Multifamily Properties in...