MDH Partners Buys Newly Completed Warehouse in Columbus Spanning 100,000 SF

Named Green Pointe Landing, the facility was completed in January.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — MDH Partners has purchased Green Pointe Landing, a 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Columbus. The purchase price was undisclosed. Completed this January, the property sits on nearly nine acres at 5740 N. Green Pointe Drive. The building features 20 dock doors, 135 car parking spaces and clear heights that range from 28 to 32 feet. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Oakridge Development Co. Houston Hawley served as the acquisition lead for MDH, which now owns more than 680,000 square feet of industrial space in Ohio.

