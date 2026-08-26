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Serrano-Industrial-Park-Jurupa-Valley-CA
Serrano Industrial Park in Jurupa Valley, Calif., features two fully leased industrial buildings offering a total of 151,885 square feet of Class A industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

MDH Partners Buys Serrano Industrial Park in California’s Inland Empire West

by Amy Works

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIF. — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has purchased Serrano Industrial Park, a Class A manufacturing campus in the Inland Empire city of Jurupa Valley. The new acquisition brings MDH’s California footprint to more than 1.5 million square feet. Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction, while James Hwang of MDH sourced the deal for the firm. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2019, the 151,885-square-foot Serrano Industrial Park features two buildings offering 30- to 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers and “ample” dock-high loading. The larger building is equipped with 12,000 amps of power. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a single tenant. Additionally, the 8.3-acre site sits within a mile of State Route 60 and about five miles from I-10.

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