MDH Partners Buys Two South Texas Industrial Properties Leased to Goodman
CORPUS CHRISTI AND EDINBURG, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has purchased two industrial properties totaling 82,555 square feet in South Texas. The assets include a 40,680-square-foot warehouse in Corpus Christi that sits on 2.2 acres and a 41,875-square-foot building in Edinburg that is situated on 3.6 acres. Goodman Distribution Inc., which manufactures and distributes HVAC parts and systems, occupies both properties on 10-year, triple-net leases. Stream Realty Partners developed the buildings
