REBusinessOnline

MDH Partners Buys Two South Texas Industrial Properties Leased to Goodman

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Goodman-Distribution-Edinburg-Texas

Goodman Distribution's warehouse in Edinburg, Texas, totals 41,875 square feet.

CORPUS CHRISTI AND EDINBURG, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has purchased two industrial properties totaling 82,555 square feet in South Texas. The assets include a 40,680-square-foot warehouse in Corpus Christi that sits on 2.2 acres and a 41,875-square-foot building in Edinburg that is situated on 3.6 acres. Goodman Distribution Inc., which manufactures and distributes HVAC parts and systems, occupies both properties on 10-year, triple-net leases. Stream Realty Partners developed the buildings

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews