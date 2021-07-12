MDH Partners Buys Two South Texas Industrial Properties Leased to Goodman

Goodman Distribution's warehouse in Edinburg, Texas, totals 41,875 square feet.

CORPUS CHRISTI AND EDINBURG, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment firm MDH Partners has purchased two industrial properties totaling 82,555 square feet in South Texas. The assets include a 40,680-square-foot warehouse in Corpus Christi that sits on 2.2 acres and a 41,875-square-foot building in Edinburg that is situated on 3.6 acres. Goodman Distribution Inc., which manufactures and distributes HVAC parts and systems, occupies both properties on 10-year, triple-net leases. Stream Realty Partners developed the buildings