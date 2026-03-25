MDH Partners Closes $946.8M Refinancing for National Industrial Portfolio

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has closed a $946.8 million refinancing for Project Interstellar, a 59-property, 13.5 million-square-foot industrial real estate portfolio that spans 15 states. The names and locations of the properties were not released.

The refinancing package involved restructuring nine existing mortgages into seven new loans, with Wells Fargo Bank NA providing $786.8 million as the sole bookrunner, joint lead arranger and administrative agent on six of the loan portfolios. ACORE Capital provided $160 million as the administrative agent on the seventh loan portfolio. Matthew Ludwig of MDH Partners worked with Melissa Frawley and Steve Hinkle at Wells Fargo and Scott Swisher at ACORE Capital to secure the loans.

MDH Partners currently manages three investment vehicles that owns 38.5 million square feet of industrial space across 19 states. The firm is currently investing in Fund III, which has closed more than $591 million in acquisitions and another $160 million in properties under contract in the past six months.