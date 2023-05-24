Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

MDH Partners Completes Lease-up of 118,218 SF Industrial Facility in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

BEDFORD PARK, ILL. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has completed the lease-up of 7447 S. Central Ave., a 118,218-square-foot industrial facility in the Chicago suburb of Bedford Park. Better Earth, a sustainable food service packaging company, has leased 55,718 square feet. Calvin Gunn of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, while Steve Connolly and Chris Gary of NAI Hiffman represented MDH. The property features four interior truck docks, 1,517 square feet of office space and a clear height of 21 feet. The building is one of six in the Chicago Infill Net Lease Portfolio, which MDH purchased in October 2021.

You may also like

Founders 3 Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Industrial Building...

Schwab Paper Products Renews 55,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 41,854 SF Office Sublease...

PGA Tour Superstore Opens at Gateway Marketplace in...

JLL Arranges $40.2M Sale of Crossroads 429 Industrial...

Summit Delivers 248,000 SF Industrial Facility in Wellford,...

TPC Racing Breaks Ground on 40,000 SF Industrial...

Colliers Negotiates 46,614 SF Industrial Lease in Cypress,...

Beck Group Signs 10,400 SF Office Lease at...