MDH Partners Completes Lease-up of 118,218 SF Industrial Facility in Suburban Chicago

BEDFORD PARK, ILL. — Atlanta-based MDH Partners has completed the lease-up of 7447 S. Central Ave., a 118,218-square-foot industrial facility in the Chicago suburb of Bedford Park. Better Earth, a sustainable food service packaging company, has leased 55,718 square feet. Calvin Gunn of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, while Steve Connolly and Chris Gary of NAI Hiffman represented MDH. The property features four interior truck docks, 1,517 square feet of office space and a clear height of 21 feet. The building is one of six in the Chicago Infill Net Lease Portfolio, which MDH purchased in October 2021.