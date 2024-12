HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — MDH Partners has delivered Phase II of Northcross Commerce Center, an industrial park in the Charlotte suburb of Huntersville. Located along Jamesburg Drive near I-77, the second phase comprises two Class A facilities totaling 254,000 square feet.

Brad Cherry, Matt Greer and Natalie Ceva of JLL are leasing and marketing the new facilities on behalf of MDH Partners. Phase II brings Northcross Commerce Center’s total footprint to nearly 700,000 square feet.