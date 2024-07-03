MDH Partners Delivers 215,912 SF Industrial Project Near Austin Airport

AUSTIN, TEXAS — MDH Partners has delivered 71 Logistics Center, a 215,912-square-foot industrial project located near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Atlanta-based development and investment firm acquired the 45-acre site last summer, and the rear-load facility is divisible to 72,000 square feet. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 2,640 square feet of office space and parking for 142 cars (expandable to 262) and 54 trailers. ARCO Design/Build served as the general contractor for the project. JLL is the leasing agent.