MDH Partners Delivers 350,878 SF Industrial Building in Ocala, Florida

Ocala Logistics Center is situated on 27.9 acres in Ocala, Fla.

OCALA, FLA. — MDH Partners has completed construction on Ocala Logistics Center, a 350,878-square-foot speculative distribution facility situated on 27.9 acres in Ocala. Located at the corner of Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue, the property features 196 parking spaces, 96 trailer drops, ESFR sprinkler systems and 36-foot clear heights. The building allows for single or multi-tenant occupancy and includes 2,759 square feet of office space, LED warehouse lighting and six dock levelers. Peak Development Co. served as development manager on the project, and Avison Young is handling leasing on behalf of MDH Partners.