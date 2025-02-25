Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Sunrise Industrial Park One and Two offers 509,216 square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings at 4601 E. Cheyenne and 3101 Marion Drive in Las Vegas.
MDH Partners Enters Las Vegas Market, Acquires Two-Building Industrial Property

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — MDH Partners has purchased Sunrise Industrial Park One and Two, a Class A multi-tenant project in Las Vegas. The acquisition marks the company’s entry into the state of Nevada and the Las Vegas market. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 509,216 square feet, the two-building asset is currently 78 percent leased to 10 tenants. Sunrise Industrial Park One and Two is located at 4601 E. Cheyenne and 3101 Marion Drive. Built in 1997, the buildings offer 24- to 30-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, ample dock-high loading and evaporative cooling. The properties offer flexible unit configurations ranging from 20,000 square feet to 89,000 square feet.

